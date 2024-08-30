Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chorus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRYY remained flat at $24.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 874. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. Chorus has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.7539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

