Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the July 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CPHRF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. 22,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
