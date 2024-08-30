Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the July 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPHRF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. 22,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

