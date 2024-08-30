Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $359,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,980.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duane Seipel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 135,128 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $2,575,539.68.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 86,998 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,482.08.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of CTRN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 218,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,377. The company has a market cap of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $176.55 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $208,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

