Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.