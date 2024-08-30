CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading 0.4% Higher

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.89 and last traded at $67.75. 209,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,306,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after acquiring an additional 169,160 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 313,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

