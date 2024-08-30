Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.5 %

CCHGY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

