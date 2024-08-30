Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.5 %
CCHGY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
