COG Financial Services Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:COG)

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st.
COG Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29.
About COG Financial Services
