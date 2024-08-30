COG Financial Services Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:COG)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COGGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st.

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29.

About COG Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for COG Financial Services (ASX:COG)

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.