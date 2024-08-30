COG Financial Services Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:COG)

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29.

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

