Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 46,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

