Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Robert Hemming Sells 6,106 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Robert Hemming sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.09, for a total transaction of C$1,191,196.95.
Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion.
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
