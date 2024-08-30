Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,874,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,985,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

