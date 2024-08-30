Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,889,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 392,305 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Conagra Brands by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after buying an additional 1,214,859 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

