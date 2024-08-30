Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $30.74 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $562.50 million and $30.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.15 or 0.00546485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00280426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031064 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00036333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00071646 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,037,533,331 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,530,334 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,037,366,682.61 with 4,337,366,666.78 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13521134 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $29,204,199.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

