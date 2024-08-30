Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Coerente Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 88,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,796,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $240.71. 1,278,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

