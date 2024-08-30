Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Constellium by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $3,567,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 290.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

