COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.53

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 133139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

