Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 4,038,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,798,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

