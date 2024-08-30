Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Director Acquires $38,800.00 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Core Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

CORZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 986,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,239,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $4,047,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

