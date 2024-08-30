Corp Gentex Buys 3,152,500 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VOXX International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $4.87 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in VOXX International by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

