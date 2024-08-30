COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 99.5% in August

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the July 31st total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance
CSDXF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.39.
About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
