Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Target by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.62. 3,884,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,306. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

