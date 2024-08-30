Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 655 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after buying an additional 1,864,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 527,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. 1,176,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.