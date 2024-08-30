Crewe Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 348,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,785,000 after purchasing an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,248,000 after buying an additional 357,365 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS COWZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,441 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

