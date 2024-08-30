Crewe Advisors LLC Has $195,000 Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sony Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sony Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Sony Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.54. The stock had a trading volume of 400,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

