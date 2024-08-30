Crewe Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

