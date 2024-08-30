Crewe Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. 21,039,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $168.07.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus dropped their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.