Crewe Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,207.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,797 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 143,304 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the airline’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

LUV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,443. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

