Crewe Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

NVS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.83. 902,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,403. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $246.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

