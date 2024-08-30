Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

