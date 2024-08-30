Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Unilever by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 0.4 %

Unilever stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,464. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

