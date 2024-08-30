Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 683,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 319,324 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $38.62. 12,859,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,847,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

