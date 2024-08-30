Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,985. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.
BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
