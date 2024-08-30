Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Centene by 358.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 737,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 88,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 585,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.83. 2,995,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,156. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

