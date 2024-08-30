CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

