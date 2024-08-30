Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. 961,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,591. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

