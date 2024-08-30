Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,977 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $7.58 on Friday, hitting $256.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,559. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.97 and a 200 day moving average of $254.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

