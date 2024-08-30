Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after buying an additional 628,800 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 324,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.8 %

CP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.98. 1,561,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

