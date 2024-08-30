Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $4,540,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

