Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.