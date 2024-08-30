Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after acquiring an additional 171,477 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.03. 427,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,915. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

