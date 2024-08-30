Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,419,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.