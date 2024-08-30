Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 37,434 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,434 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Down 0.3 %

VALE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,742,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,395,479. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

