Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,925 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Baidu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Baidu by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Baidu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.62. 1,895,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

