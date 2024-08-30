Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,501 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,350,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,565,869. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

