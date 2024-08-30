Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 302,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,229. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

