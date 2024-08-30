Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,479 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

EC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 2,464,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,413. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

