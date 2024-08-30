Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.55. 4,103,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

