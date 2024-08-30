Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 604.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 62,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Alliant Energy by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 144,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,274. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.