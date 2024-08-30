CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $337.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $271.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.