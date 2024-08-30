CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $337.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.51.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
CrowdStrike stock opened at $271.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $398.33.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.