CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.51.

Shares of CRWD opened at $271.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.58, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.15 and a 200 day moving average of $318.83. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

