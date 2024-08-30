Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,503,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $221,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18,200.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 68,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 860,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

